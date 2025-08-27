ESG University

The Death of the Free Market: How AI Data Centers Are Centralizing Power and Socializing Risk
The rise of AI data centers is not just a technological trend—it is the end of the free market as we know it.
  
Rise in ESG Investing in Hong Kong Prompts Improved Reporting Standards
Family offices and others’ growing focus on the sector is driving local authorities to tighten up regulations to increase transparency and make gains…
  
Trade and Trust: The ESG Fragility in the US–EU Framework
US and EU Agree on Trade Framework Agreement – Implications for ESG/CSR Compliance.
  
“Clean Rich” Unmasked: ESG's Mirage in the Sanberg Carbon-Credit Collapse
For the ESG movement—a space predicated on the credibility of impact—Sanberg’s downfall is more than a personal disgrace - It is a flashing red warning…
  
King Coal Dethroned: Regulation, Transition, and Takeovers
Today coal is in managed decline—a transition not entirely driven by markets, but by a tangle of government regulation, technology subsidies, and…
  
The Internet has Cracked over the new Cracker Barrel Logo
ESG Lens: Cracker Barrel’s new logo, the backlash, and what it signals.
  
Smurfette and the ESG Lens: The Origin Story of Tokenism in Blue
What appears as lighthearted entertainment is, in fact, a cultural artifact encoding values about women, power, and community.
  
Seeds of Control: Agriculture and the Loss of the Family Farm
From Free Market to Managed Market: How Government Reshaped Agriculture, Coal, and Oil - a four part series.
  
“Sickofancy”: An ESG-Inspired Satirical Takedown of Power, AI, and Federal Force
Social Dimension: Amplifying Institutional Critique Through Surreal Allegory
  
The Wildlife Wildcard: 10 Species Shaping Oil & Gas — What the Industry Has Done, and Where Things Stand Today
A reporter’s field guide to ten species that have most tangibly influenced U.S. oil and gas activity in the last decade—what changed, how companies…
  
Texas Investigation of Xcel Energy Signals Rising Tensions Between ESG Goals and Infrastructure Safety
The probe comes in the wake of two devastating wildfires in 2024, the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires, which collectively caused widespread…
  
Masdar Pours $1.7B Into Clean Energy Push
The Emirati renewable energy company has invested in projects spanning nine countries, cutting millions of tonnes of CO₂ every year.
  
