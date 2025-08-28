ESG University

Jim Simpson
13h

The so called energy transition might make sense IF there were empirical evidence proving the case against CO2. But there isn't. Models don't equate to empirical evidence. It's still an unproven hypothesis.

In reality, CO2 is a minuscule, invisible, colorless, odourless, tasteless atmospheric trace gas essential for life on planet Earth. Without CO2 = no trees = no oxygen = exit mankind.

Sheer unmitigated madness of the first order that may soon resolve with an imminent repeal by the Trump Administration of the current EPA Endangerment Finding demonizing CO2. Sooner the better to bring some common sense into the equation.

