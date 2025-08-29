I was sent the most recent North Dakota Industrial Commission meeting, where commissioners spent hours weighing contracts, loan packages, and new research initiatives. There was a lot of glad-handing and patting each other on the back for spending state money, but if you are able to weed through all the propaganda, there was a billion-dollar nugget or two of future taxpayer dollars being spent.

This was toward the end, but the discussion turned to the state’s energy revenues and future oil production, a telling phrase emerged:

“Moving more gas out of the Bakken could open up production to maintain the possibility of enhanced oil recovery if that code ever gets cracked.”

That “if” hung in the room. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has long been cast as the elusive silver bullet for North Dakota’s mature oilfields. It promises to wring more barrels out of aging wells, stretch the Bakken’s lifespan, and sustain tax revenue. But behind the optimism lies a recurring pattern: huge upfront costs, subsidized risk, and public resources diverted to underwrite projects that the private sector often avoids unless the government takes the first loss.

Over the past 20 years, the Bakken leadership has profited greatly off the words “if” and “should”, while the taxpayers are paying more taxes, working multiple jobs and trying to figure out how to make basic ends meet.

The Free Market & EOR

In a free market, entrepreneurs put their capital at risk. They succeed if the technology or project delivers returns; they fail if it doesn’t. EOR flips that formula on its head. Because the upfront costs are enormous—drilling new injection wells, building CO₂ capture systems, laying miles of pipeline—companies often refuse to advance unless government shoulders the early risk.

This creates a distorted playing field:

Taxpayers cover the research and infrastructure.

Appointed boards and public-private partnerships (PPPs) administer funds, earning salaries and prestige regardless of the project’s commercial outcome.

Private operators capture the upside if the pilot succeeds, while the public is left holding sunk costs if it doesn’t.

Only a small group of companies are eligible for the state contracts and subsidies, preventing small business or the organic free market to work. This is “too big to fail” economics.

As one commissioner noted during the meeting in another context, “We’ve been talking about this for 20 years.”

That phrase is perfectly applied to EOR. Despite decades of workshops, pilot projects, and feasibility studies, the “code” has not yet been cracked in North Dakota. And yet, year after year, new subsidies and legislative packages re-appear.

Interesting how less than a week after the Bank of North Dakota is explaining how costly EOR is and how the science isn’t there yet, U.S. Senator John Hoeven wrote business development advertorials using “if” and “should”.

This is an extraordinary abuse of public trust by Senator Hoeven and many believe outright deliberate and a distraction away from the cost realities of EOR. Senator Hoeven has personal interests in carbon capture on many levels, yet continues to not disclose those conflicts of interests, and it’s pretty well know their state ethics commission or media does not hold Senator Hoeven accountable at all.

Furthermore, the entire EOR industry in the Bakken is reliant on additional government subsidies of ethanol subsidies, crop insurances, GMO research grants and Senator Hoeven’s personal interest in Precision Agriculture. More on that next week.

After promoting the Bakken as a “forever boom”, Senator Hoeven is back manipulating the people into more “ifs” and “shoulds” in order to get more subsidies and state-backed monies.

Heavy Upfront Costs, Heavier Public Burden

Consider the economics. An oil company can drill a standard Bakken well for $7–$9 million and know within months whether it will produce profitably. EOR, by contrast, requires hundreds of millions in upfront investment before a single incremental barrel is proven.

CO₂ sourcing and capture. Industrial plants must be retrofitted, or pipelines extended from distant sources, simply to obtain injectant gas.

Injection wells and monitoring. EOR requires drilling new wells not for production, but to push hydrocarbons toward existing wells. Each comes with casing, pressure testing, and monitoring obligations.

Long time horizons. Payback, if it arrives, may be five to ten years after the project begins.

The free market has spoken on this more than once. Without subsidy, few EOR projects break ground. The risk-reward ratio simply doesn’t pencil out.

Who Really Profits?

During the Industrial Commission’s discussion of Senate Bill 2256, the theme of intellectual property (IP) and commercialization kept resurfacing. As one commissioner pressed:

“When you make a deal with a partner … you negotiate the IP, correct? You don’t just necessarily get it, or they don’t just get it.”

This exchange illuminates a core issue with EOR as well. Who owns the results of costly state-backed research?

When North Dakota’s universities, labs, or state-funded research parks spend millions exploring CO₂ injection models, pressure gradients, or reservoir simulations, those insights become valuable. But are they public goods, owned by the taxpayers who paid for them?

Or do they become private assets licensed back to industry partners who enter the picture only once the risk is de-risked?

Too often, the latter is the case. Public money pays for the trial and error; private operators swoop in once the economics are proven. Meanwhile, the PPP executives who manage the process draw six-figure salaries regardless of whether oil ever flows.

Afterwards, the PPP executives, elected officials and appointed leaders who are involved, now have insider information on a “solution” that can “solve” a now verified problem. If a grant or subsidy isn’t available, odds are there will be shortly by committee or bill.

This is a key component and example in the legalized fraud and unethical business happening in North Dakota and other states right now.

The Cost of Administration and Oversight

At the NDIC meeting, Research Park leaders assured commissioners:

“We welcome and encourage and have voluntarily signed up for additional oversight and accountability of our program. We’ll come and provide quarterly reports and annual summaries as required.”

Oversight, of course, costs money too. Every quarterly report, every regulatory filing, every grant-matching review requires teams of state employees, accountants, and attorneys. How many taxpayer hours are consumed just managing the subsidies that keep EOR research afloat?

Meanwhile, those same public resources could be spent on basic services: maintaining roads, funding schools, or lowering the tax burden on families and small businesses. Instead, they are channeled into complex financial structures designed to keep EOR projects alive long enough for industry to maybe, someday, take them over.

Industrial Commission leaders openly acknowledged that commercialization is the sticking point. Universities operate at Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) 1–3. Industry wants TRL 8–9. The expensive middle—TRL 4–7—falls into the lap of the state... aka the taxpayer.

The same is true of EOR. The basic science of CO₂ injection is well understood. The profit-ready deployment remains elusive. So North Dakota taxpayers are asked to fund the “middle stretch,” with no guarantee that the intellectual property will remain in public hands.

The commissioners asked sharp questions about IP agreements for ag and defense products, but the same logic applies: if the state funds it, the state should own it. Instead, the state is often reduced to a silent partner, paying the bills while the upside flows to private shareholders.

If Senator Hoeven or the Industrial Commission do not understand these basic laws of physics and economics, perhaps they’ve been eating from the government trough long enough. Maybe they are that out of touch with reality.

Or maybe they are just that good at lying. It takes a special person to look you in the eye, smile and knowingly lie to your face. Go read Senator Hoeven’s column from last weekend, even he knows he is lying, that’s why he contradicts himself often in the same paragraph.

Free Market Alternatives

From a free market perspective, the path forward looks different:

Let the market choose winners. If EOR makes sense, oil companies with billions in annual revenue should fund the trials themselves. Protect taxpayer capital. State dollars should not subsidize technologies that the market rejects. If companies want to gamble on EOR, they can. That is what the free market is for. Clarify IP ownership. If public funds are used, the resulting data and intellectual property should remain public, available to all operators rather than privatized. Focus on first principles. North Dakota has abundant energy. Its comparative advantage lies in extraction efficiency, not in subsidizing experimental projects for companies unwilling to risk their own balance sheets. Be transparent. Summit Carbon Solutions recently changed their CEO due to the state’s mismanagement of the carbon management industry. Local officials had to alert Homeland Security about Chinese investors buying land next to the air force base from political insiders. These are just a couple examples of how difficult it is for the taxpayers in North Dakota against the state political insiders. Picking winners and losers: If you notice above, the YouTube video is deactivated by the state. This is another obstacles in transparency and picking winners and losers. YouTube is a private company and the state has decided to post their meeting there instead of the state’s website, where the taxpayers have invested billions into, yet the state uses a corporation for video hosting. Furthermore, they will not allow other media outlets to share the video, creating hurdles of transparency and another example of the state picking winners and losers in the free market.

The Larger Cost: Public Attention

Every hour commissioners spend navigating PPP structures for EOR is an hour not spent addressing core taxpayer concerns: property taxes, infrastructure, education, and rural healthcare. State government has finite bandwidth. Subsidized EOR consumes a disproportionate share of it.

The governor himself admitted during the meeting, in the context of pipeline negotiations:

“This is a long-term infrastructure project … and arranged marriages do not work. This has to succeed.”

That sentiment applies perfectly to EOR. When government arranges the marriage between taxpayer capital and private oil companies, success is hardly guaranteed. Yet the rhetoric always frames it as a must-win, as if walking away from uneconomic projects is not an option.

Too big too fail economics once again and a group of state insiders decide who is too big and who fails.

Conclusion: A Market That Isn’t

Enhanced Oil Recovery in North Dakota is less a market than a managed economy. It requires constant infusions of public funds, legislative support, research subsidies, and oversight labor. In return, taxpayers are promised the possibility of production maintenance, not growth, and the certainty of higher administrative costs.

Then there is the simple question of how much of that money goes out of state. Much of the money given to out-of-state oil companies and other companies who spend millions on special interests and family members.

The Industrial Commission meeting made the dynamic visible: presentations of ambitious research parks, promises of commercialization, reminders of “if the code is ever cracked.” What was less visible—but equally real—was the price tag being quietly shifted onto taxpayers.

In a true free market, risk and reward align. With EOR, risk is socialized and reward privatized. Until that imbalance is corrected, North Dakota’s citizens should ask whether enhanced oil recovery is truly about oil recovery—or about recovering public money for private hands.

Bottom line, the people of North Dakota deserve basic values and morals from it’s public officials, PPPs and ethics commission. Not propaganda and manipulation.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to College Football & the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK