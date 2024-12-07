The ESG Show Episode 17: ESG and Africa

Host: Michael Baxter, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Techopian

Special Guests: Ninah Marjorie Nakiyimba - Lawyer, Sustainability Development Consultant and ESG Risk Management for Multi National Corporations

Sunday Ojo - Sustainability/ESG Consultant at Richflood Ltd

Abbas Agbaje - Managing Consultant at ImpactCrest

In recent years, Africa has been increasingly embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, adapting them to the region's unique economic and social contexts. From the supply chain to human rights issues, businesses are not only transforming their practices to meet global expectations but also driving local growth and innovation.

1. Transforming Supply Chains:

African companies are increasingly integrating ESG into their supply chain management. With a strong focus on sustainability, African businesses are addressing the environmental impact of their operations, ensuring resource efficiency, and reducing waste. Leading companies are investing in cleaner technologies and making strides toward carbon neutrality.

2. Human Rights Considerations:

The social aspect of ESG is particularly critical in Africa, where human rights concerns—especially related to labor practices, community impact, and gender equality—are at the forefront. Corporations are working to respect and protect human rights within their supply chains, ensuring fair working conditions and contributing to local communities' development.

3. Client and Market Realignment:

As global markets demand higher ESG standards, African corporations are shifting to meet these needs. Firms are refining their business models, prioritizing ESG initiatives to attract international investors and clients. These changes reflect a broader regional shift toward more ethical and transparent practices that align with global sustainability goals.

The future of ESG in Africa is bright. It offers a pathway not only to address environmental and social challenges but also to foster innovation, improve corporate governance, and attract international investment. Africa's ESG movement is creating a new narrative for business—a more sustainable, ethical, and inclusive one.

Keep in mind ESG is still in the “works in a vacuum” phase and should be discussed, vetted and challenged until more concrete rules and regulations are finalized.

ESG is a very big area and is not without its critics. With greenwashing, capitalism and the argument of transparency and authenticity gaining traction it is imperative right now to break down these barriers and correct misinformation about ESG.

The ESG show aims to promote greater understanding of ESG issues and is the home of interesting and thought provoking discussions on ESG.

Powered by Techopian Limited and hosted by Co-Founder and public speaker, Michael Baxter to fly the ESG flag and speak openly about the positives and drawbacks around ESG and the use of technology in ESG strategy.

An ESG is not just a nice-to-have, it is absolutely essential to businesses now to sustain business longevity, attract sustainable funding and reduce the impacts of climate change.

Join The ESG Show every Wednesday for free to meet with various sustainability and diversity specialists and investors and Michael to discuss topical subjects which relate to ESG and debate the responsible use of technology in implementing ESG strategies.

