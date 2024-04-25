What Drives Advertising Effectiveness? It's Not What Most Marketers Think
For creative, it's a significant gap between perception and reality, as the past five Advertiser Perceptions studies show that marketers peg its share at between 19% and 21%, vs. the actual 49%.
Of the five key factors driving advertising effectiveness – creative, brand, targeting, reach, and recency – which drives the largest percent of incremental sales?
The answer, as reported in Westwood One's weekly blog, comes from an August 2023 study from Nielsen and outcomes-based marketing firm NCSolutions, based on nearly 450 sales effect studies and …