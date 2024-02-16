YouTube’s Big Bets for 2024 Include Finding Ways to Rollout AI-Powered Features
Mohan says that YouTube is approaching advances in AI with the same mission that it launched the video site years ago.
One year ago, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan called podcasting one of the video company’s top priorities. But as he details what are YouTube’s “big bets” for 2024, podcasting is getting only a passing mention as YouTube puts more emphasis on artificial intelligence, the subscription business, and its role in the creator economy.
