YouTube Restructures Creator Management Teams; 100 Laid-Off
While 100 people are losing their jobs, it is a "small number" for YouTube which the New York Times says employed 7,173 people prior to the cuts.
As YouTube is making more outreach to the podcast community, the company is restructuring its creator management teams in a move that will also lead to some layoffs. YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe says the restructuring is geared toward streamlining its operations as it faces a ballooning number of creators on the platform.
“As we have see…