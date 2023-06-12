Youth Gone Wild: Montana Climate Case May Set Legal Precedent
Youth Activists may set an important legal precedent for the future of energy development, policy and use.
Whether a constitutional right to a healthy, livable climate is protected by state law is at the center of a lawsuit going to trial Monday in Montana, where 16 young plaintiffs and their attorneys hope to set an important legal precedent.
It's the first trial of its kind in the U.S., and legal scholars around the world are following its potential additio…