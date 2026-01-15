Former North Dakota Governor and current U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (left) and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright (right) speak to reporters outside the White House.

They keep telling us this is progress.

They keep telling us it’s climate.

They keep telling us it’s national interest.

But what it really is, plain and simple, is centralized power replacing community consent.

I’m a landowner. I believe in free markets. I believe in private enterprise. I believe in innovation. But a free market only exists when people can say no. The moment federal power is used to override local governments and property owners for the benefit of private companies, the market stops being free. It becomes managed.

Or worse. Manufactured and managed.

Look at what’s happening right now across three industries that supposedly have nothing to do with each other: carbon pipelines, AI data centers, and offshore wind.

Different technologies. Same power structure.

Carbon pipelines are being handed eminent domain for projects that are privately owned and privately profitable. Companies like Summit Carbon Solutions only exist at scale because of federal tax credits, federal policy frameworks, and federal preemption over local objections.

Landowners in Iowa and North Dakota have watched courts step aside while their property rights are redefined as obstacles to national policy.

When the Iowa Supreme Court rejected review of the carbon pipeline case without explanation this week, it wasn’t just a legal footnote. It was a warning shot across every state in the union.

So let’s say it plainly, for every landowner from sea to shining sea: a small circle of political and regulatory insiders is reshaping your property rights—and other fundamental rights—to serve a narrow set of interests, while the costs and consequences are carried by everyone else.

This is no longer about one pipeline or one court case. It is about a system that is quietly redefining ownership itself. Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, Ohio, and every other energy-producing or land-rich state should be paying attention, because this is how precedent spreads. First Iowa. Then North Dakota. Then everywhere federal carbon management is treated as a higher authority than local consent.

What’s being surrendered isn’t just land.

It’s the principle that landowners have the final say over their own property.

When the Iowa Supreme Court rejected review of the carbon pipeline case without explanation, it wasn’t just a legal footnote. It was a warning shot across every state in the union. It was the groundwork for a modern Kelo v. New London precedent, where private interests and backroom deals can be declared “public good” over private property rights.

It was the moment land ownership stopped meaning control, and started meaning conditional permission from Washington.

Once, Kelo v. New London justified taking land for a strip mall. Now the same logic is being used to justify taking land for carbon waste. Different project. Same erosion of property rights.

That’s the progression.

From development.

To climate policy.

To federalized land control.

In 2024, Doug Burgum (center) held a VIP dinner for oil industry executives including, (left, top to bottom) Chris Wright, and oil tycoon Harold Hamm, along with (right top to bottom) Bakken shale oil producer Danny Brown, and Todd Slawson, chair of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

It told every landowner in America that private infrastructure can now claim public authority. Once that door opens, it never closes. Iowa and North Dakota are the template. Texas is next. Then everyone else.

Now look at AI data centers. These aren’t public utilities. They are private profit engines that consume massive amounts of water and electricity. Local governments try to regulate them because water is finite and grids are fragile. But the federal framing now says AI is “strategic,” “nationally critical,” and “non-negotiable.” So water becomes a federal asset. Communities become resource zones. Consent becomes optional.

And then there’s wind.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum personally ordered the halt of Revolution Wind, a private offshore wind project that was nearly finished. A Cabinet secretary stepped in and shut it down. Courts later pushed back, but the message was already sent: federal power can stop or start private infrastructure with the stroke of a pen.

So ask yourself:

Why are some private projects being frozen while others are being fast-tracked?

Because centralized authority is no longer neutral. It’s directional. It picks winners.

And once the winners are chosen, anyone who questions the decision is treated as a loser.

That’s where Chris Wright and Doug Burgum matter. Not because of accusations. Because of alignment.

Chris Wright comes from Liberty Energy.

Doug Burgum is tied to North Dakota’s carbon infrastructure ecosystem.

Their industries benefit from:

Federal and/or North Dakota state tax credits

Regulatory compression

Eminent domain authority

Federal preemption over local zoning

Streamlined approvals

Reduced community veto power

And what policies are being built right now?

Policies that:

Expand eminent domain for carbon pipelines

Limit state and county authority under environmental review

Reclassify water and energy as strategic assets

Centralize infrastructure control in Washington

That is not coincidence. That is system design.

The media won’t touch this. Not national. Not local. They describe the projects. They describe the timelines. They describe the court rulings. But they never ask the question that matters the most to the public who is paying for it:

Who benefits?

U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (left) and John Hoeven (center) join oil executive Harold Hamm during an event celebrating the release of Hamm’s book Game Changer , highlighting the long-standing relationship between political leadership and the domestic energy industry.

Because once you connect federal power to private profit, the story stops being comfortable. It stops being “about climate” or “about innovation” and becomes about authority.

Eminent domain was created for roads, bridges, and public utilities. Now it’s being used to serve private carbon companies.

Water rights were meant to protect communities. Now they’re being converted into industrial inputs for AI.

Federal energy oversight was meant to regulate markets. Now it manages outcomes.

That’s not regulation. That’s administration of capital.

They call this new federalism. I call it corporate zoning from Washington.

Under the old model:

Local consent came first.

States coordinated.

Federal government supported.

Under the new model:

Federal classification comes first.

Private companies execute.

Local governments comply.

That is not a free market.

That is a permission-based economy.

Public dollars

→ de-risk private projects

→ centralize approval authority

→ monetize carbon

→ normalize eminent domain

→ turn land into infrastructure inventory

The dinner menu included walleye fish cakes, a beef entree, and peach cobbler “with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon caramel,” plus wine and beer supplied by Ron Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC), according to public emails obtained .

If a project is truly good, it should survive community scrutiny.

If it requires federal force, eminent domain, and legal preemption to exist, it isn’t market-driven. It’s power-driven.

You can support carbon technology.

You can support AI.

You can support wind energy.

And still oppose centralized authority being used to silence communities.

That’s not anti-progress.

That’s pro-property.

That’s pro-citizen.

That’s pro-freedom.

Because once private infrastructure can use federal power to override your land, your water, and your voice, you don’t own anything anymore. You’re just leasing space from policy.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

