Your Grandchildren's Grandchildren Will Be Subsidizing Billionaire Harold Hamm
A recent testimony by North Dakota's Top Energy Regulator has many in the state wondering why their tax dollars are paying for oversight from a “oil lobbyist” or a "Hamm and Hess huckster".
In 2015, the Bakken shale oil boom had begun to bust after being the planet’s media darling. It was a real-life modern-day Beverly Hillbillies happening in North Dakota.
First came the hype. Millions of dollars sponsored by oil companies and the North Dakota taxpayers.
However, there were millio…