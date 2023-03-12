You Actor Lukas Gage Dropped by Agent for not Labeling his Sexuality
Lukas Gage has taken a stand against the pressures of gender labeling. And then he was sent walking.
The You actor told The New York Times that he feels pressured "all the time" to identify with a certain LGBTQ+ label in his career.
"An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes, and pick a lane: gay, bi, or strai…