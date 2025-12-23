On July 30, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued Executive Order 14323, Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Brazil, declaring a national emergency and directing sweeping economic and policy responses to actions taken by Brazilian government officials that were characterized as hostile to U.S. interests.

The order’s full text runs approximately 35 pages in the Federal Register and invokes multiple statutory authorities, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the National Emergencies Act (NEA).

Why It Was Created

At its core, EO 14323 asserts that recent policies and actions by Brazilian officials threaten U.S. national security, foreign policy, and economic interests. The White House released a detailed justification pointing to several specific concerns:

Censorship and Free Speech: Brazilian authorities supposedly compelled U.S. online platforms to censor U.S. persons’ accounts and content — even content protected under the U.S. First Amendment — under threat of fines, prosecution, or market exclusion.

Human Rights and Rule of Law: The order highlights alleged politically motivated prosecutions in Brazil, including the targeting of critics and the prosecution of a U.S. resident for speech made on U.S. soil.

Economic Interference: Brazil’s actions, the order contends, interfere with U.S. economic interests by coercing U.S. companies into compliance with foreign directives that contradict U.S. constitutional norms.

In response, EO 14323 declared these practices to constitute a foreign threat rising to the level of a national emergency — a designation that unlocks broad executive powers to impose economic measures and sanctions.

What the Order Did