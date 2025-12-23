When the White House rolled out its executive order on exporting the American AI technology stack, it wasn’t framed as a spending program or a regulatory crackdown. It was framed as strategy.

The order treats artificial intelligence as a foundational technology—on par with energy systems, telecommunications, or defense infrastructure. The premise is blunt: the United States must not only lead in developing frontier AI, it must ensure that American standards, governance models, and system architectures become the global default, particularly among allies. Otherwise, partner nations risk building their digital futures atop AI systems “developed by our adversaries,” along with the values and dependencies embedded in them.

That framing matters. This was not an AI safety order. It was not an innovation grant. It was an exercise in economic diplomacy, aimed at shaping who controls the rails of the next global infrastructure buildout.

What the Order Actually Does

At the center of the directive is the creation of an American AI Exports Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce, with coordination from the State Department and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.