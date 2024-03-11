Xperi: Connected Cars Offer New Ways for Content Engagement
“As cars become both connected and autonomous, we are seeing diverse media and entertainment services integrated into car dashboards,” Sen. VP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D'Angelo said.
As in-car media options multiply almost daily, with video and gaming now joining audio in a widening menu, what should broadcast radio's strategy be?
In a guest column for Redtech, Xperi Senior VP of Broadcast Radio and Digital Audio Joe D'Angelo suggests that radio expand its own capabilities to go toe-to-toe with the new players.
