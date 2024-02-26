Xcelerate Secures over $25M in Funding to Expand GRC and ESG Platform
Singapore-headquartered Xcelerate, a prominent governance, risk & compliance (GRC), and environmental, social & governance (ESG) platform, has closed a funding round exceeding $25m.
This substantial financial injection was led by Federated Hermes Private Equity, a global investor with a noteworthy $6.4bn in assets under management and a 30-year history of fostering high-growth businesses. The round also benefited from the enthusiastic participation of existing institutional investors Altair Capital and Exacta Capital Partners, alon…