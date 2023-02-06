Wyoming State Senator Introduces Two ESG Bills, Refers to Economic Acronym as an "Invisible Gun to the Head"
State Senator Bo Biteman has proposed a pair of bills targeting doing business with entities that espouse ESG policies.
Wyoming State Senator Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, is the prime sponsor of both ESG-related measures - Senate Files 172 and 159.
As of this post, passed first and second readings by wide margins on the Senate floor, making it likely they will move to the House next week for consideration.
ESG, Environmental Social Governance, is designed to measure and ra…