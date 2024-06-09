Wyoming Ranked First in Business Growth, North Dakota Last
The study found that the number of business applications submitted has increased by a substantial 90.9% nationally over the past ten years – increasing from 228,193 new applications to 435,629.
A study conducted by business formation experts CreditDonkey analyzed the number of business applications submitted in each state in March 2014 and compared this against the number of applications submitted in March 2024, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. The percentage increase of these applications was calculated for each state and then ranked ac…