Wyoming Introduces Bill To Phase Out Electric Vehicles by 2035
The state wants to phase out sales of EVs by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of the oil & gas industry.
The State of Wyoming has introduced a bill to phase out the sales of electric vehicles by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of its oil and gas industry.
Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr, and Bill Henderson sponsored the bill SJ0004.
