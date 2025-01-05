Wyoming House Introduces Anti-ESG Bill
Five proposed bills, Anit-ESG bill included, seek to tighten election integrity, impact driver's licenses, prohibit the University of Wyoming from factoring “immutable characteristics” and taxes.
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers with an emphasis on social issues and slashing government funding, has unveiled its top five priorities going into the legislative session that starts Jan. 14 in Cheyenne.
They’re calling the agenda the Five…