Wyoming Gov Gordon Passes on Federal Funds to "Voluntarily" Close Oil and Gas Wells
The federal program is offering $5 million to close low-producing and idle wells to prevent errant methane gas emissions, state says it will harm industry.
If New York and California are leading the way in following the United Nation’s Agenda to end fossil fuels, than it’s safe to say that Wyoming is leading the way in preserving Energy Independence and traditional American Freedom.
Governor Mark Gordon is rejecting funding from the Biden Administration that is harmful to Wyoming’s economy and interests by …