Wyoming Considers Relaxing its Carbon Capture Standards for Electric Utilities
A bill lowering the amount of CO2 a utility must capture at its power plants has drawn opposition from two groups usually diametrically opposed to each other’s priorities.
As Wyoming nears the end of its 2024 legislative session, clean energy advocates and climate change skeptics find themselves in an uneasy situation: an alliance.
Both groups oppose legislation that would weaken and delay the state’s carbon capture requirements, albeit for wildly different reasons.
Wyoming has bet a portion of its future economy on the pr…