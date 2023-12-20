WY Secretary of State Adopts Rules Requiring ESG Disclosure, Sends to Governor for Approval
"I remain concerned and troubled by the negative impact ESG investing has on the people of Wyoming due to its malicious targeting of Wyoming’s core industries..."
Last week, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office formally adopted amendments to Chapters 2, 4, 5, and 10 of its Securities Rules to require disclosure of Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) investment strategies by requiring investment advisers, broker-dealers, and securities agents to disclose to their customers or clients whether they are …