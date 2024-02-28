WY Governor Gordon Issues Line-Item Vetoes to Secretary of State’s ESG Investing Rules
The Governor has long-opposed any artificial implementation of ESG factors in investment strategies.
After careful review of a rules package proposed by Secretary of State Chuck Gray on Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) investment disclosure and consent, Governor Mark Gordon has determined that parts of the rules go beyond the Secretary’s legal authority. As a result the Governor issued line item-vetoes of portions of the rules.
The Governo…