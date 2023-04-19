WWF Releases Respond Report, Calls Out Asian Asset Managers
The wildlife nonprofit reports Asian markets making the least progress in environmental improvement.
According to the recent World Wildlife Federation (WWF) Respond report, Asian Asset Managers are seriously lagging in environmental integrity and improvements.
Specifically addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks, the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore said Asia is falling behind the European markets.
The report cited “nature-based…