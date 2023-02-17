WV AG Leads 24 State Lawsuit Against EPA over Environmental Rule "WOTUS" Targeting Farmers, Landowners and Citizens
West Virginia Attorney General addressed the media and the public on Feb. 16 regarding a multistate effort to protect the sovereignty of states over land and water.
A coalition of 24 states filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden administration Thursday February 16, arguing that a recent environmental regulation, known as Waters of the United States (WOTUS), is unlawful and would cause harm to their residents.
The states — led by West Virginia, Georgia, Iowa and North Dakota — said in the lawsuit that the so-calle…