Worst States for Nicotine Addictions Revealed
New research has named the states most hooked on nicotine, with West Virginia revealed as the most addicted.
Nicotine dependence, otherwise known as tobacco addiction, occurs when someone cannot stop using nicotine despite wanting to quit. In the US, smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths each year.
Nicotine innovators Snuzzer assigned each…