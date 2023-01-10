World Economic Forum: "Without AI, We Won’t Meet ESG Goals and Address Climate Change"
Climate Change, ESG and Artificial Intelligence are now your future.
This article is part of: World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
By: Thomas Siebel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, C3.ai
The world is in a precarious condition due to climate change. Not surprisingly, companies are facing immense pressure from investors and customers to improve their transparency and performance on ESG issues, and many are getting positi…