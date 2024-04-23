Workers in Alaska Rank Happiest Nationwide, New Data Reveals
South Dakota second, while Georgia residents are the least content with their current employment, searching nearly 15,000 times a month for new work.
New research conducted by QR code generator QRFY analyzed nationwide Google search volumes for job-seeking related terms to determine which states are most actively looking for new employment.
The study used Google Keyword Planner to analyze 84 different job-seeking terms such as “Indeed,” “jobs near me,” and “work from home,” across the last 12 months …