Women Take The Mic At iHeart, The Crude Life For International Women’s Day
All month long media outlets are celebrating and honoring women who are making an impact in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Women-led on-air lineups, a special music hour featuring female artists, Women in Energy features and a lineup of special podcast episodes will mark another year of celebrating Women’s History Month and also International Women’s Day on March 8.
For iHeart, this will be their fourth annual celebration, and this year will include “Women Taking the Mics On…