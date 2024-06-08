Wolters Kluwer Launches New Carbon Emissions Reporting Solution
With the new enhancements, the platform now adds pre-configured, carbon data management capabilities based on the GHG protocol, supporting emissions tracking, and accelerating compliance.
Professional services and information solutions provider Wolters Kluwer announced today the launch of CCH Tagetik ESG & Sustainability for Carbon Emissions, a new solution aimed at supporting companies in managing and reporting Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon emissions data.
The new solution was launched as part of Wolters Kluwers’ corporate performance unit CC…