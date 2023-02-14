Wine Industry Leaders Create ESG Performance Roadmap
Environmentally friendly winegrowing practices have gained ground as sustainable vineyards continue to amass popularity.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) has emerged as one of the core strategies in the wine industry to integrate sustainability into business goals and achieve sustainable growth.
