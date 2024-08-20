Wind Turbine Fire in Iowa Could Cost Property Owner Millions
“I don’t really know how you ever clean it up, especially since the longer you wait the harder it is to cleanup. And since there’s so much still here I don’t know what we’re gonna do with it,”
K92.3 Iowa is reporting that a farmer in Mechanicsville, Iowa must clean up the damages from a wind turbine fire, which is the third accident in less than a year and a half.
According to reports, lightning strikes caused all three.
Now the farm’s owners are trying to figure out what’s next.
A Cedar County ordinance requires wind turbines that aren’t produc…