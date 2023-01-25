Will Nail Salons Be America's Next Public Health Conversation?
DNA damage and somatic mutations in mammalian cells after irradiation with a nail polish dryer new study finds.
A new study has found that the long wavelengths of ultraviolet light (UVA) from the UV lamps at nail salons can cause DNA mutations, increasing cancer risk. The lamps, used to cure gel nail polish, are widely used and had long been regarded as "low risk" when used as intended.
Ultraviolet A light is commonly emitted by UV-nail polish dryers with recent r…