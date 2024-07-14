Will BlackRock Start Their Own Stock Market?
This ambitious move, while aiming to revolutionize financial markets, raises critical questions about the future of global finance and market regulation.
BlackRock Financial, one of the world's largest asset management firms, is undertaking a groundbreaking initiative to establish its own stock market.
Background and Motivation
BlackRock, with assets unde…