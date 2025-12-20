The definition of critical minerals in a North Dakota law includes friezium and stralium, which are not actually critical minerals. (Screenshot from bill text, highlighted by the North Dakota Monitor)

When North Dakota lawmakers discovered that fabricated “critical minerals” had been written into state law, the explanation offered was not technological, procedural, or systemic. It was cultural.

The prevailing explanation was that the language was intended as a joke — an explanation that, notably, remains acceptable even after the bill became law.

That “joke” framing has been repeated often enough that it now risks being accepted as fact. But when examined closely — not emotionally, not politically, but analytically — the “joke” explanation collapses under its own weight.

Because the behavior surrounding this bill does not resemble humor.

It resembles automation, apathy, and deflection.

Why AI Is the Most Likely Explanation — Not a Convenient Scapegoat

No one needs to prove that artificial intelligence was used to see the red flags. The indicators are structural, not forensic.

First, the linguistics.

“Friezium,” “stralium,” and “docterium” follow a precise pattern: proper nouns converted into authoritative-sounding technical terms using conventional scientific suffixes. That is not how humans accidentally joke in law. That is how large language models generate plausible but false domain-specific content when expanding or normalizing lists.

Second, the context.

The fabricated terms appeared late in the legislative session, during a compressed window when lawmakers were racing the clock, approving bills after 9 and 10 p.m. Technical language moved quickly. Verification slowed. That is exactly when AI “quick edits,” list expansions, and cleanup passes are most tempting — and most dangerous.

Third, the diffusion of responsibility.

No one admits inserting the language. No one is accused of doing so. Instead, the explanation floats: it appeared, it was noticed late, it was embarrassing. That ambiguity is not accidental. Undisclosed AI use creates plausible deniability by design. When authorship is blurred, accountability evaporates.

None of this proves AI was used. It does, however, make AI the most rational explanation. Yet not one attorney, executive, lawmaker, or media outlet publicly raised that possibility, choosing instead to speculate about everything else.

That silence is itself revealing.

When humor becomes a shield, skepticism is recast as something to shame — rather than something to answer.

Why the Public Statements Sound Like Deflection

If officials wanted to reassure the public, they would explain process:

How the language entered the bill

Who verified it

What safeguards failed

What changes are coming

Instead, the public was offered anecdotes, jokes, and claims of privilege — speculation in place of oversight.

We are told:

One fake mineral was caught earlier

Lawmakers joked about it

Drafts are protected from review

The incident is embarrassing, but isolated

That is not transparency.

That is containment.

Calling it a joke reframes a systems failure as a personality quirk. It moves the conversation away from automation, oversight, and disclosure — and toward humor, which conveniently requires no reform.

Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City, talks to a colleague on May 1, 2025, in the House chamber. (Photo by Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

The “Earlier Joke” Makes the Case Worse, Not Better

The revelation that an earlier draft contained another fictional mineral (“docterium”) is not reassuring. It establishes pattern recognition.

The system had already demonstrated:

Fake technical terms could enter drafts

Lawmakers treated their discovery casually

Review depended on someone happening to notice

The public would never see the drafts

Once that is true, the later inclusion of additional fake minerals is not surprising. It is predictable.

This is not a story about one bad edit.

It is a story about normalized sloppiness in authoritative text.

Now Let’s Assume the Deflection Is True

Let’s grant the defenders everything they want.

Let’s assume:

No AI was used

These were human jokes

No automation was involved

No one intended harm

That scenario is more disturbing, not less.

Because then the implications are:

Legislators knowingly joked with technical statutory language

Reviewers failed to recognize seriousness as a requirement

Multiple fake terms entered drafts repeatedly

Final laws passed without anyone reading carefully enough to notice

That is not an AI problem.

That is a culture problem.

It suggests a legislative process where:

Bills are not read

Lists are trusted, not checked

Authority is inferred from formatting

Speed matters more than accuracy

And responsibility is diluted until no one owns the words

If that is true, then automation isn’t the threat.

It is merely accelerating an existing decay.

Fortner quote from the North Dakota Monitor article

Jonathan Fortner, president of the Lignite Energy Council that represents the coal industry, said it’s unfortunate this happened in such an important bill. “From the president on down, everyone’s interested in developing domestic critical minerals for national security reasons,” Fortner said. “While this may have been a legislative joke between some people that somehow got through, the bigger picture is one that is important and is a very serious matter.”

If this was part of a known culture of legislative humor embedded in drafts, then the public deserves to know where else that practice exists and how often it occurs. If it was not known, then calling it a joke is not an explanation — it is retroactive labeling.

More importantly, Fortner’s statement offers no evidence for the claim. No documentation is cited. No contemporaneous acknowledgment is referenced. No list of participants is named.

The word “joke” appears not as a factual finding, but as an interpretive gloss applied after the fact — once the error had already been exposed. In governance, that distinction matters. Leadership explains how something happened and who was responsible. Deflection rebrands the outcome in a way that minimizes institutional failure and discourages further inquiry.

Calling this a “legislative joke” also performs another function: it shifts the conversation away from process. If it is a joke, then no procedural reform is necessary. No disclosure rules need to be discussed. No review failures need to be mapped. Humor becomes a solvent that dissolves accountability. That is not leadership. It is middle-management instinct — contain the issue, reduce its seriousness, and move on without changing the system that produced it.

There is also a credibility problem embedded in the claim.

Legislatures are not comedy clubs. Statutory language is not a medium where satire is tolerated, much less institutionalized. If joking language truly circulates through legislative drafts, that would represent a profound breakdown in seriousness at the point where law becomes enforceable. If it does not, then invoking humor as an explanation is misleading.

Either interpretation is troubling, and neither supports confidence in the process.

This is why the comment lands not as reassurance, but as avoidance. Leadership, in moments like this, demands clarity:

What happened? Who touched the language? What failed? What changes now?

Saying “it was a joke” answers none of those questions. It merely signals that no one intends to answer them. And in a system already strained by speed, automation, and deference to authority, that choice does more damage than the original error.

Why This Matters Beyond One Bill

This was a “critical minerals” law.

Next time it will be carbon accounting.

Then land use.

Then energy permitting.

Then taxation.

At that point, it is fair to ask whether any other “jokes” have already become law.

More jokes. More laws passed. More public dollars wasted in the name of humor.

These are domains where definitions are power.

If the system cannot reliably distinguish between:

real expertise and fluent fabrication

seriousness and satire

verified knowledge and plausible nonsense

…then governance becomes performance.

And performance is not regulation.

The Only Sensible Response

This does not require banning AI.

It requires disclosing it.

Mandatory disclosure would answer three basic questions:

Was automated assistance used? Where? Who verified the output?

Without that, the public is left guessing — and institutions are free to laugh off structural failure as humor.

The Red Flag They Can’t Joke Away

Whether this incident was driven by AI or by indifference, the conclusion is the same:

The system did not know what it was passing — or worse, relied on externally supplied language from lobbyists without adequate review.

That is the line no one has crossed publicly — and the one that matters most.

A government that cannot tell the difference between accuracy and plausibility is not governing. It is publishing.

And jokes do not belong in law — especially when no one can explain where they came from, who allowed them in, or why the public is expected to laugh along.

