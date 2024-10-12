Why Frequency Matters in Podcasting: Key to Audience Retention and Relevance
Regular content increases the opportunity for community interaction. Listeners are more likely to discuss new episodes with their peers or on social media, amplifying your show's reach.
In today's fast-paced media landscape, podcast frequency is one of the most critical factors determining the success of any show. As audience expectations shift toward consistent and timely content, podcast creators who understand the value of frequency gain a significant edge over their competition.
This Media Matters essay will cover several core reas…