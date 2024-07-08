Why are Midwest Grid Operators Turning Away Wind Power?
Wind generation increased by 42% between 2019 and 2023 and makes up a substantial proportion of the energy mix in the Midwest.
As wind generation capacity has grown in the Midwest of the United States, grid operators have increasingly restricted wind generation because of both oversupply and congestion on the grid.
Grid operators in the areas overseen by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) curtailed an hourly average of 800 megawatt…