Every cycle has its tells.

Right now, one of the clearest is this: Industry analysts are openly calling $2.75 gasoline “cheap” — even as crude prices slide into territory that, in earlier market eras, would have driven pump prices closer to $1.75–$2.00.

That disconnect isn’t a forecasting error.

It’s a structural admission.

And it signals something the energy industry doesn’t often say out loud:

Oil and gas no longer operate as a pure free-market commodity business.

They operate more like modern agriculture.

The Free-Market Math Still Works — It Just Doesn’t Control the Outcome

If you strip the system down to fundamentals:

Falling crude

Ample supply

Soft demand

Seasonal blending shifts

Historically, those signals would have forced gasoline prices lower—often sharply and temporarily.

The free-market model says gasoline should overshoot on the downside.

It always used to.

But that overshoot no longer happens — and the reason isn’t price fixing, collusion, or industry greed.

It’s governance.

Energy Didn’t Break — It Was Absorbed

Over the last two decades, oil and gas were gradually absorbed into the same policy architecture that reshaped American agriculture:

Production guidance instead of pure price signals

Risk management replacing volatility

Compliance layered over competition

Incentives steering output

Insurance, credits, and mandates shaping behavior

This isn’t theory. It’s operational reality.

Just like farming.

Where Ethanol Fits Into the $2 vs. $2.75 Gasoline Question

Ethanol is often framed as a fuel additive.

In reality, it’s a policy instrument embedded in the gasoline market.

And that distinction matters.

Ethanol Was the Bridge

If there was a single crossover point between agriculture and energy, it was ethanol.

Crop policy into fuel policy

Mandates into blending decisions

Credit markets into physical markets

Political durability into energy pricing

From that point forward, gasoline stopped being just a refinery output.

It became a policy-managed product.

Mandates Don’t Raise Prices — They Raise Floors

This is the nuance most debates miss.

Ethanol doesn’t necessarily make gasoline more expensive on a per-gallon basis. In some cases, ethanol can actually lower the marginal blend cost.

What it does is:

Remove optionality

Reduce elasticity

Add compliance costs

Create financial side markets (RINs)

Fragment regional supply

That doesn’t spike prices — it prevents collapses.

Exactly like crop insurance does in agriculture.

Oil and Gas as Ag 2.0

Modern agriculture isn’t free-market farming.

It’s:

Seed-licensed

Insurance-backed

Subsidy-buffered

Yield-managed

Risk-socialized

Politically protected

Modern oil and gas increasingly operate the same way:

Mandated blends

Credit compliance

Public-private partnerships

Regulatory certainty

Infrastructure incentives

Volatility suppression

Different crops. Same model.

Why $1.75 Gas Could Be “Unacceptable” Now

From a pure market standpoint, $1.75 gasoline would:

Increase consumer surplus

Lower inflation

Stimulate spending

Reduce transport costs economy-wide

But from a governance standpoint, it would:

Undermine refining margins

Trigger shutdowns

Destabilize supply

Break compliance economics

Force emergency interventions later

So the system resists it.

Not ideologically — structurally.

$2.75 Isn’t a Price Target — It’s a Policy Outcome

When analysts talk about $2.75 gasoline as a “floor,” they’re not forecasting.

They’re acknowledging:

The cost of permission

The cost of compliance

The cost of stability

The cost of predictability

The cost of integration with agriculture, climate, and capital markets

That price includes:

ESG staffing

Lobbying

Public-private partnerships

Ethanol mandates

Credit markets

Conference and stakeholder ecosystems

Regulatory alignment

None of which existed at this scale when $2 gas was normal.

This Is Not an Anti-Energy Argument

Oil and gas didn’t choose this role alone.

They adapted to:

Investor expectations

Regulatory realities

Public pressure

Supply-security mandates

Climate frameworks

In many ways, the industry is doing exactly what agriculture did:

trading volatility for survivability.

The Bigger Insight

Energy didn’t stop being a commodity.

It became infrastructure, policy, and risk management wrapped around molecules.

That’s why:

Prices don’t crash like they used to

Cheap gas feels less cheap

Analysts talk about floors, not bargains

Energy behaves more like farming than trading

And One More Thing…

And one more thing — the conversation around falling oil prices and “cheap gas” is happening almost entirely in the rearview mirror, while one of the largest forward-looking demand drivers in modern energy history is barely priced in yet: artificial intelligence–driven demand.

AI data centers are not powered by press releases or policy goals — they are powered by electrons, and for at least the next decade, those electrons will overwhelmingly come from natural gas. Hyperscale data centers require 24/7, dispatchable, high-density power at a scale renewables alone cannot reliably deliver today. That means long-term gas supply contracts, new pipeline demand, firm generation capacity, and baseload pricing dynamics that don’t behave like seasonal gasoline markets.

In other words, while oil and gasoline prices are drifting lower in the short term, natural gas is quietly becoming the structural backbone of the digital economy — and that future demand has not yet fully expressed itself in today’s commodity pricing. When it does, it won’t show up at the pump first. It will show up in infrastructure commitments, capacity constraints, and a re-rating of gas as strategic energy rather than transitional fuel.

And it may also accelerate a broader reallocation of liquid fuels away from cars and toward sectors like aviation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), where substitutes are far fewer — a conversation that deserves its own, much longer chapter.

Final Thoughts

If you believe the free market should be delivering $1.75 gasoline right now, you’re not wrong.

But you’re describing a market that no longer exists.

Today’s gasoline price reflects not just oil — but the cost of managing energy the way we now manage food.

That’s not a failure of oil and gas.

That’s not a failure of taxpayers.

It’s the result of a managed economy and risk-management system designed to prioritize stability through select corporations, policymakers, and public-private partnerships.

The irony is that this same system is often described as something that cannot be left unmanaged — even as it is already being actively managed.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

