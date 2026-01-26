The video news segment examines ICE’s aggressive new recruitment campaign and raises alarms about the language and imagery the agency is using, particularly on social media. While ICE’s television ads promote traditional law-enforcement incentives such as bonuses of up to $50,000 and benefits, its online posts have taken on a very different tone.

Experts who study far-right extremism say the slogans, memes, and visual references mirror language and symbols commonly used by white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups.

The report explains that last summer ICE was given $8 billion to dramatically expand hiring, leading to a massive recruitment push across social media platforms. Researchers quickly noticed phrases such as “Which way, American man” and “America for Americans,” both of which have long histories in extremist and Ku Klux Klan propaganda.

Another post included the phrase “We’ll have our home again,” a lyric from a song by a white nationalist band that has been adopted by extremist groups like the Proud Boys. In one case, a Proud Boys chapter reposted an ICE ad alongside an image of a dog whistle with the caption “Message received,” suggesting they viewed the content as a deliberate signal.

Hannah Gais, who studies online extremism, described the messaging as disturbingly familiar. She pointed out how ICE posts echo narratives used by anti-immigrant groups, such as portraying immigration as a “flood” or invasion. To her and other researchers, the repetition of these coded references is too consistent to be accidental.

Heidi Beirich of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism warned that the biggest danger is not just who might be applying, but what the messaging normalizes. She said it risks attracting white supremacists and racial extremists into a federal law enforcement agency, creating what she called a “toxic and dangerous” situation. Even more troubling, she argued, is that it pushes extremist ideology closer to mainstream acceptance by embedding it in government communications.

The segment notes that ICE claims it received more than 220,000 applications during the recruitment drive, but questions remain about how many applicants were drawn in by the controversial posts. At the same time, ICE is reportedly rushing recruits into service by cutting training time in half, adding to concerns about oversight and vetting.

Recruitment is also being heavily targeted. According to the Washington Post, ICE is spending millions on geotargeting technology to aim ads at specific groups, including people who attend UFC events or gun shows. Other ads target police officers in sanctuary cities, framing their current jobs as forcing them to “stand down” while dangerous criminals walk free, and presenting ICE as the place where they can “catch the worst of the worst.”

David Lapan, a former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, said the strategy sends a clear message about who ICE is trying to attract: people motivated by the idea that immigrants are enemies who are “ruining the country.” He emphasized that this approach is unprecedented, regardless of political party, and represents a break from how federal agencies have traditionally communicated.

When asked for comment, DHS did not respond directly to concerns about extremist references. In other outlets, officials denied that the posts referenced white supremacist material, and the White House dismissed the content as simply “banger memes.” Critics in the segment rejected that explanation, saying the stakes are far too high for such casual framing.

The report closes by highlighting the scale of what is coming: ICE is expected to receive as much as $30 billion by the end of the decade to fund its deportation efforts. With that level of funding and power, the recruitment strategy—and the ideology it may be signaling or normalizing—takes on enormous national importance.

The central question left hanging is whether a federal agency tasked with enforcing the law is now unintentionally, or intentionally, echoing the language of extremist movements, and what that means for public trust and democratic institutions.

Kai Emerson is a journalist and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability. With a background in environmental economics and a sharp eye for regulatory nuance, Kai brings clarity to the often opaque world of ESG disclosures, boardroom behavior, and greenwashing red flags.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

