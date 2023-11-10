While More American Investors Question and Reject ESG, European Investors are Going All In
Economic lines have been drawn in the sand for economies ocean's apart.
In the United States, Environmental Social Governance (ESG) has faced some serious opposition this year. Some have responded with legal action or legislative action, while others are having PR challenges.
BlackRock, for example, the largest asset manager in the world, has been rhetorically backing away from ESG because it has gotten “too political”, a…