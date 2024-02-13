Which States Experienced Anxiety and Depression Symptoms the Most?
Louisiana experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression more often than any state, respondents experiencing these symptoms 5.6 percentage points more frequently than the national average.
A new study has revealed that Louisiana was the state with the highest incidence of anxiety and depression between 2020 and 2023.
Meditation music site MindWings analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the Household Pulse Survey between 2020 and 2023 t…