Which State Produces the Most NFL Athletes?
LaDainian Tomlinson, former San Diego Chargers and New York Jets running back, has the most touchdowns of any player in the state that leads the list.
A new study has revealed the states that produce the best NFL players.
The study by PikaKasinotSuomi analyzed the lifetime stats of current and former NFL players across every state, creating an index score factoring in the career stats of over 25,000 professional NFL players nationwide.
Texas comfortably takes the first place on the list, scoring an impr…