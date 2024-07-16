Which NFL Stadiums are Fan Friendly & Safe for Families
NFL stadiums ranked based on fan safety - factors include crowding, seat cover, mobile speeds, and first aid points.
New data has revealed which NFL stadiums pose the lowest safety risk for fans when attending a match, with the SoFi Stadium topping the list.
Stone Injury Lawyers' ranking scores each stadium out of ten based on performance across six key factors: seating capacity, covered seats, mobile speeds, number of entry points, first aid points, and di…