On January 3, 2026, President Donald Trump openly acknowledged what many analysts had long suspected but could not prove: Venezuela’s vast crude reserves are central — perhaps the central — motive behind the United States’ dramatic intervention in Caracas. What was once whispered in geopolitical corridors has now been spoken aloud by the commander-in-chief.

Trump announced that the U.S. had not only removed President Nicolás Maduro from power after a surprise military operation, but that Washington would take over the governance of Venezuela and oversee its oil industry — a declaration that places crude at the heart of American policy toward the country.

“We’re going to run the country.”

In blunt terms that echo imperial incursions of the 20th century, Trump said the United States would “temporarily run Venezuela” — and that American oil firms would rebuild and manage its oil infrastructure, repairing the “badly broken” petroleum industry and exporting its output.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies … go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the infrastructure and start making money for the country,” Trump told reporters, asserting that oil production would not only pay for reconstruction but also yield profits.

Here, in the president’s own strategic framing, is a confession: oil is not incidental. It is central.

The U.S. Oil Industry Has Been Locked Out — Until Now

Venezuela holds the largest proven oil reserves on Earth. But since the nationalization of its energy sector — completed under Hugo Chávez in 2007 — American majors were effectively barred from meaningful participation. Sanctions, nationalization, and political hostility kept ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and others on the sidelines, even as Venezuela’s output collapsed from millions of barrels per day to a fraction of its former capacity.

Trump used this history to frame U.S. intervention as a kind of overdue re-entry: he accused Venezuela of “stealing our oil” — claiming its nationalization was one of the greatest thefts of American property in history — and argued that returning to control Venezuelan oil justifies intervention and occupation.

From Sanctions to Seizures to Regime Change

The path from economic pressure to military action was gradual but unmistakable:

In late 2025, the U.S. seized a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker and declared its intent to keep the oil aboard — a move Caracas denounced as international piracy.

Washington also imposed fresh sanctions targeting the Venezuelan oil sector as part of a broader campaign to strangle Caracas’s revenue streams.

A substantial U.S. naval buildup in the southern Caribbean, repeated strikes on vessels alleged to be trafficking drugs, and the deployment of special operations forces created a de-facto military pressure campaign — one that culminated in the raid that ousted Maduro.

The Trump administration has justified these actions on multiple grounds: narcotics interdiction, regional security, and the need to protect American citizens. But the military operation that captured Maduro — executed without congressional approval — came without clear presentation of evidence for the stated drug threats and with unmistakable emphasis on oil resources.

Oil Is the Centerpiece — Not a Side Note

When political leaders publicly declare their intentions and prioritize policies based on national interest, historians take note. Trump’s explicit linking of military intervention, regime removal, oil reconstruction, and U.S. corporate engagement is a statement of intent. It separates rhetoric about drug trafficking and democracy from the core economic objective: taking control of Venezuela’s oil and putting it — and the companies that produce it — back in the game.

Trump’s position is not just a policy preference; it is strategic doctrine. He has framed the U.S. presence in Venezuela not as temporary humanitarian or security assistance, but as active governance and economic management of energy resources — in perpetuity if necessary.

What This Means for Oil Companies

Trump promised billions in investment by American oil majors, but executives have been reticent. Chevron — the only U.S. firm still with a footprint in Venezuela — has been cautious, emphasizing compliance and employee safety over grand investment declarations. Other majors have stayed silent or called speculation premature.

From a corporate perspective, Venezuela’s oil has long been a “giant with clay feet”: massive reserves on paper, but devastated infrastructure, legal complexity, unresolved arbitration awards and sovereign risk that scares even the most capital-rich firms. Modernizing production — to say nothing of navigating occupation and political transition — is not simply a matter of writing a check.

Imperial Echoes, Academic Realities

Critics and scholars will point out that national sovereignty, international law, and the history of post-intervention chaos matter. Past U.S. adventures — from Iraq to Libya — demonstrate that defeating a regime and governing a country are very different undertakings. The legal basis for a U.S. takeover of an oil-producing nation — without UN Security Council sanction and without clear multilateral mandate — raises profound questions about international norms and hemispheric stability.

But Trump’s candid articulation of why the U.S. moved — and what it seeks to extract — upends the usual diplomatic obfuscations.

This is not solely a story about narcotics or democracy.

This is not a job-creation program for energy companies.

This is about one thing that has defined global conflict for a century: energy resources.

President Trump didn’t just hint that oil was central to U.S. action in Venezuela — he spelled it out, publicly and unapologetically.

And now the world knows it too.

Lauren McAllister is an oil and gas industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK