Image Source: U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s official website. No individual identifications were provided in Senator Hoeven’s public documentation of this event, so the people shown are presented here without names or titles.

If Part One was about the barn, Part Two is about the chute that feeds it.

Because the shift we’re seeing didn’t happen by accident. It didn’t drift in slowly on its own. It was trained, structured, and institutionalized. And one of the clearest examples of that training ground is the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program and in North Dakota, Grand Farm.

I-Corps was introduced as a bridge between academia and entrepreneurship. On paper, it was exactly what free-market thinkers should have loved. Help scientists understand how their research could become useful. Teach researchers how markets work. Show them how customers think. Encourage innovation. Accelerate adoption.

It sounded like the university handing ideas to the market.

What it quietly became was the university learning how to be the market.

Instead of preparing discoveries to enter competition, I-Corps increasingly prepares institutions to replace competition. It trains universities to think like startups, but without ever becoming one. They learn how to identify customer segments, develop value propositions, test product-market fit, build commercialization roadmaps, design scalable platforms, and construct go-to-market strategies.

That is not academic instruction. That is corporate product development.

Except the “startup” already has everything a real startup doesn’t:

Guaranteed funding.

Political insulation.

Public trust branding.

Legal protection.

Control of the source data.

Institutional permanence.

That isn’t entrepreneurship. That is state incubation of market dominance.

I-Corps doesn’t just help research go to market. It teaches public institutions how to behave like corporations while retaining public immunity. It gives them the tools of capitalism without the discipline of capitalism.

And this is where North Dakota’s Grand Farm comes into focus.

Tilva and Merlin show this transformation digitally.

Grand Farm shows it physically.

What once resembled a public library of knowledge now looks and operates like a gated research park. The old land-grant model was straightforward: public money funded research, research was published, anyone could use it, and innovation began on equal footing.

In the old land-grant model, research plots were public goods. You didn’t buy access to discovery. You read the results after they were published. Knowledge was the product. Here, access itself has become the product.

Grand Farm flips that structure.

Look at what the language says:

“Grand Farm provides field management services, which will be an additional charge.”

“Exact cost depends on plot protocol complexity.”

“A quote will be provided.”

“Additional acreage available.”

That is not research language.

That is vendor language.

The research is still publicly funded. The facilities are still publicly supported. The universities are still the anchors.

But access to what actually matters is no longer universal. It is tiered. The public pays to build the barn. Private actors pay to use the stalls. That $5,000 isn’t for crops. It’s for proximity to power.

If you are a corporate partner, sponsor, or institutional member, you gain early access to results. You participate in field trials. You see raw performance data. You collaborate directly with researchers. You influence research direction. You sit inside the ecosystem while it forms.

If you are a sole proprietor or small business, you receive press releases. Public summaries. Conference panels. Marketing-level conclusions. You are invited to observe the ecosystem, not shape it.

The old system known as the free market rewarded ideas.

The new system where the state runs the market, rewards access.

The difference is subtle but enormous.

You no longer “use” the research.

You rent a position inside it.

That is not a library. This is not public education. That is a research park with a badge system. This is private sales you can write off with public financing.

That is how state-sponsored markets quietly replace free ones.

The marketing of High Traffic shows this is an advertising asset not public research. That means the land isn’t just being used to grow knowledge. It’s being used to grow attention. “High traffic” is not an educational achievement. It’s a sales pitch.

And the most valuable asset inside that park isn’t the land, the tractors, the test plots, or the buildings. It’s the data. Sensor data. Trial performance metrics. Validation benchmarks. AI training sets. Comparative outcomes. The information that allows real products to be built and real advantages to be created.

That data no longer flows outward freely. It flows inward to partners who can pay for proximity. The public funds the creation of knowledge, but private access controls its usefulness.

This is the same structural pattern we see with Tilva and Merlin. Tilva is built on PlantVillage. Merlin is built on Cornell’s datasets. Grand Farm becomes the proving ground for ag-tech validation. In each case, the university stops acting like a publisher and starts acting like a platform operator.

The public pays to build the infrastructure.

Select businesses pay to access the advantage.

That isn’t free-market capitalism.

That is subscription capitalism layered on top of public funding.

And this is why small operators feel frozen out. They aren’t losing because they lack intelligence or drive. They are losing because they lack institutional credentials. They lack access. They lack a badge.

They aren’t competing against ideas anymore. They’re competing against ecosystems.

Grand Farm isn’t evil. Tilva isn’t evil. Merlin isn’t evil. The people inside these systems are honest and well-intended. But the structure they operate within is no longer neutral.

It no longer says, “Here is the knowledge. Go build.”

It now says, “Here is the ecosystem. Apply for access.”

That is the moment a university stops being a library and becomes a landlord.

In a real free market, startups risk failure. Founders risk collapse. Investors demand results. Customers can walk away. Accountability is immediate and unforgiving.

In this new model, the institution risks nothing. The budget continues. The platform remains. Authority compounds. Power centralizes.

Secretary Rollins, Senator Hoeven, and Congresswoman Fedorchak later visited Grand Farm to participate in agriculture technology demonstrations to showcase the region’s leadership in precision ag technologies. The Agricultural Research Service (ARS) has partnered with Grand Farm over the past four years on sensors, precision field management, and data automation to support small-to medium-sized farm operations. Photo Source: USDA

This is how Tilva happens.

This is how Merlin happens.

This is how PlantVillage becomes infrastructure instead of research.

This is how Grand Farm becomes a gatekeeper instead of a field.

The state is no longer just supporting entrepreneurship. It is training itself to become the entrepreneur.

And once the state learns how to think in market terms, it will act in market terms: controlling brands, owning platforms, dominating distribution, and locking in ecosystems. All while still calling itself nonprofit.

That is the danger of I-Corps. It doesn’t represent mission creep. It represents mission training.

The gate didn’t get left open.

It was engineered to swing outward.

Universities were never meant to be the marketplace. They were meant to seed it.

Now the barn doesn’t just hold the animals.

It breeds them.

Names them.

Brands them.

And decides which ones are allowed to exist.

Different program.

Same barn.

Only this barn isn’t built to store hay or shelter livestock. It’s built to host sponsors, stage announcements, attract cameras, and compete with media companies and marketing firms. It’s paid for by the public, but designed like a showroom. Glass walls. Logos. Branding. Event-ready architecture. This isn’t a farm structure. It’s a platform.

Government employees, lobbyists, nonprofits, NGOs, and public-private partnerships gathered outside a publicly funded ‘barn’ to plan the future of farming. This is where agriculture becomes policy, branding, and platform before seed ever hits the soil.

Old barns were utilitarian. They served production.

This barn serves perception.

It’s where agriculture becomes content.

Where research becomes a backdrop.

Where innovation becomes a brand experience.

And that’s the final turn of the gate.

The public paid for the land.

The public paid for the buildings.

The public paid for the infrastructure.

But the advantage flows to those with access, sponsorship, and proximity.

Different program.

Same barn.

Only now the barn isn’t feeding animals.

It’s feeding narratives.

Field Day at the Grand Farm Innovation Campus. What once looked like a farm tour now looks like a branded event—complete with sponsors, schedules, partner plots, and curated experiences. Farming isn’t just practiced here; it’s presented, packaged, and marketed inside a publicly funded ecosystem.

