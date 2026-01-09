Jason Weiers, right, of Otter Tail Power, testifies Jan. 8, 2025, before the North Dakota Public Service Commission on a powerline siting permit. At left is PSC chair Randy Christmann. (Photo by Mary Steurer/North Dakota Monitor)

North Dakota’s energy debate is no longer about whether infrastructure is needed. It is about who decides, who pays, and who is compelled to give way when the answer is already predetermined.

Over the past year, three developments—regional transmission fights, legislative rollback of local control, and a single powerline project—have converged into a single, unavoidable conclusion for many North Dakotans: the state has lost public trust, yet the machinery of the public-private energy marketplace continues to advance.

A Clean Timeline of Escalation

1. The PSC–MISO Break (Summer 2025)

In July 2025, the North Dakota Public Service Commission filed a complaint at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission challenging the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Long-Range Transmission Planning program, specifically Tranche 2.1—a roughly $21.8 billion portfolio of Midwest transmission projects.

The PSC’s objection was not subtle:

MISO’s cost-benefit methodology, especially its use of “decarbonization values,” would shift disproportionate costs onto North Dakota ratepayers for projects largely serving other states’ policy goals. Commissioners warned that the result would be unjust and unreasonable, estimating impacts of roughly $5 per month per customer for decades.

In other words, the PSC framed itself as a defender of ratepayers against regional planning that socializes costs while concentrating benefits elsewhere.

2. The Legislature Pulls Back Local Control (2025 Session)

At the same time the PSC was pushing back against regional overreach, the Legislature was moving in the opposite direction inside the state.

Two bills dominated the debate:

SB 2208, which would have penalized local governments by withholding state funds if they opposed state-approved energy projects. Even the Bismarck Tribune editorial board described it as taking a “bulldozer to public debate and local representation.” The bill was defeated after intense public backlash.

HB 1258, the quieter but ultimately more consequential measure, passed. It granted the PSC explicit authority to override local zoning ordinances for electrical transmission projects, reducing townships and counties to the same status as private citizens—allowed to comment, but not govern.

To landowners, the message was unmistakable:

when resistance increases, authority moves upward.

JetX is based out of Springville, Indiana.

3. JETx Becomes the Test Case

That authority is now being tested.

Developers of the Jamestown-to-Ellendale (JETx) high-voltage transmission line—Otter Tail Power and Montana-Dakota Utilities—have formally asked the PSC to invoke HB 1258 to override township setback ordinances and moratoriums.

Key facts from the hearings:

Project cost: ~$406 million

Length: 92 miles

Structures: 502 poles, up to 180 feet tall

Townships imposed setbacks of 2,640 feet (½ mile) from occupied homes

Developers argue those setbacks amount to a de facto ban and would add $24 million to project costs

Roughly 77% of landowners have signed easements—but resistance among townships is unusually strong

PSC Chair Randy Christmann—who previously voted against the certificate of need—again pressed the central question:

Is this really about reliability, or is it about hooking up renewable generation?

That question matters because JETx is part of MISO’s long-range transmission plan—the same planning framework the PSC is challenging at FERC.

Members of the public raise their hands April 22, 2024, to indicate they plan to speak during a Public Service Commission hearing in Mandan. Regulators now have the option to split technical hearings and public hearings to give the public a greater opportunity to comment. (Photo by Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

The Trust Ledger: Promises vs. Experience

What the Public Was Promised

Reliability without coercion: Residents were told transmission upgrades would improve grid reliability and resilience without sacrificing local control.

Fair markets: Costs would reflect direct benefits, and North Dakota would not subsidize other states’ policy agendas.

Respect for property rights: Eminent domain and zoning overrides would be rare, not routine.

Local voice: Townships and counties would retain meaningful authority over land-use decisions.

What the Public Is Experiencing

Rising power bills: Rates continue to climb, with new transmission, data-center load growth, and carbon-related infrastructure layered into long-term cost recovery.

Diminished local authority: HB 1258 now allows the PSC to nullify township zoning outright when projects face resistance.

Compulsion replacing consent: When landowners or townships say “no,” the process escalates rather than adapts.

Mixed signals from the state: The PSC argues decarbonization math is unfair when applied by MISO—while other arms of state government promote carbon capture, renewable interconnections, and policy frameworks that rely on the same valuation logic.

Dan Pickering of Pickering Energy Partners, left, and Harold Hamm of Continental Resources wait for a Public Service Commission hearing to begin on April 22, 2024, in Mandan. Behind, a carbon pipeline opponent displays a sign before the hearing administrator asked him to put it down. Kyle Martin / For the North Dakota Monitor

Why Public Trust Has Broken

This is not an anti-energy revolt.

It is a legitimacy crisis.

Trust erodes when:

Costs are immediate and local

Benefits are distant or abstract

Authority is centralized

Participation does not alter outcomes

From the public’s perspective, the contradiction is stark:

The PSC tells Washington that North Dakota must not be “rolled over” by a regional, quasi-governmental grid operator.

Yet when North Dakota landowners raise similar concerns, the state now has legal tools to roll over them instead.

That asymmetry is corrosive.

Why the State Is Moving Ahead Anyway

The system continues forward because:

Regional planning is already locked in through RTOs and federal processes. Capital markets reward scale and certainty, not local negotiation. State agencies are legally empowered to override friction points. Delay is framed as risk, while trust erosion is treated as collateral damage.

The result is momentum without legitimacy.

A Balanced Closing: Energy Is Not the Villain—Process Is

Energy infrastructure is necessary.

Transmission, reliability upgrades, and even difficult projects can be justified.

But justification is not legitimacy.

Legitimacy comes from:

Consent that is real, not procedural

Benefits that are tangible where burdens fall

Governance that does not punish dissent

A system that treats landowners and ratepayers as partners, not obstacles

Right now, North Dakota’s energy policy suffers from a widening gap between what is being built and who believes in the process.

Until that gap is addressed, resistance will grow—not because people oppose energy, but because they are done paying, surrendering land, and losing voice for projects they do not control and do not clearly benefit from.

That is the real risk facing North Dakota’s energy future—not delay, not opposition, but the collapse of trust that makes progress legitimate in the first place.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

