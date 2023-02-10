When Texas Divests from ESG, the Polarizing Profit Prophets Arrive
It seems everyone has an opinion on what's best for the Lone Star State's decision to divest from ESG's support of financial fear factor and anti-trust violations.
Things are heating up in Texas! The Lone Star State became the trailblazer in America in standing their ground against the intruder known as ESG.
First, meet the architect of Texas’ attempt to stop the intrusive economic evolution known as Environmental Social Governance. While in a vacuum and in a perfect world, ESG appears amazing, fantastic and fa…