In the late summer of 1941, officials in Washington believed they were applying pressure—not issuing a deadline—when the United States cut off Japan’s access to oil.

Japan’s leaders saw it differently.

Deprived of roughly 80 percent of its fuel supply, with reserves measured in months rather than years, Tokyo interpreted the embargo not as leverage but as an existential threat. The result was not capitulation or reform. It was war.

The Attack on Pearl Harbor was not a spontaneous act of aggression; it was the end of a countdown that began when oil shipments stopped.

Eighty-five years later, oil is once again being used as a tool of statecraft—this time against Cuba. The circumstances are different. The stakes are quieter. But the lesson history offers remains uncomfortable: when energy is removed, time becomes the most dangerous variable.

Pressure Without Bombs, Leverage Without Warships

The United States is not blockading Cuba with naval forces. There are no carrier groups maneuvering in the Caribbean. Instead, Washington has moved to choke Cuba’s oil supply indirectly—through tariffs, financial deterrents, and penalties aimed at third-party suppliers.

At the same time, U.S. officials have signaled that talks with Havana may begin.

It is a familiar strategy: apply maximum economic pressure while leaving a narrow diplomatic door open.

Unlike Japan in 1941, Cuba has no realistic capacity for military escalation. There will be no surprise attack, no regional war triggered by desperation. But that does not mean the pressure is without lethal risk. It simply means the danger shifts inward.

Click on image for discount link to Paramount +

Oil and the Fragile Mathematics of Modern Cities

Modern cities do not use electricity evenly.

In most urban systems, the majority of stable power is reserved—formally or informally—for emergency services:

Hospitals and clinics

Water treatment and pumping systems

Emergency communications

Food storage and cold chains

Transportation signaling

When fuel shortages worsen and grids falter, cities do not go dark all at once. They triage electricity, just as doctors triage patients.

In wealthy nations, backup systems—diesel generators, redundant grids, fuel reserves—bridge the gap. In poorer or already stressed systems, those buffers are thin or nonexistent.

Cuba’s grid was fragile before the current pressure:

Aging power plants

Chronic fuel shortages

Rolling blackouts lasting hours or days

Hospitals already dependent on limited generator capacity

When fuel becomes scarce, hospitals are forced into impossible decisions:

Which wards stay powered

Which machines remain online

How long generators can run before fuel runs out

This is not hypothetical. It is a pattern seen repeatedly in energy-constrained states.

What Happens When the Grid Fails

The humanitarian risk is not abstract—and it is not evenly distributed.

If Cuba’s grid suffers a prolonged or cascading failure:

Dialysis patients lose life-sustaining treatment

Neonatal units face immediate danger

Refrigerated medicines spoil

Water pressure fails, compounding sanitation risks

Emergency response times lengthen or collapse

Deaths would not arrive as a single catastrophe. They would come quietly, unevenly, and quickly, concentrated among the elderly, the sick, and the poor—people with no political leverage and no exit.

History shows that energy deprivation rarely topples governments first. It weakens societies first.

The War Risk Has Changed—The Moral Risk Has Not

The comparison to Japan in 1941 is imperfect—but instructive.

Japan responded outward, militarily, catastrophically.

Cuba cannot.

Instead, the risk is:

Internal humanitarian collapse

Mass migration

Regional instability

Hardened political positions, not softened ones

Oil embargoes are often described as alternatives to war. In reality, they are tools that move suffering away from battlefields and into homes, hospitals, and streets.

They change where harm occurs—not whether it occurs.

Oil as Diplomacy’s Sharpest Edge

When oil flows, diplomacy moves slowly.

When oil stops, the clock starts.

For Japan, that clock ran out in December 1941.

For Cuba, it is ticking now—measured not in carrier deployments or troop movements, but in hospital generator hours, grid stability, and the quiet resilience of ordinary people.

History’s warning is not that oil pressure always leads to war.

It is that energy pressure always produces consequences faster than politics can manage them.

And once the lights go out, diplomacy becomes much harder to conduct.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All episodes of the hit original series Landman are now streaming only on Paramount+. Watch now!

Don’t miss the “unrelentingly entertaining” new season of Landman.



As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets—and Tommy Norris’ breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble—it’s brutal. And sooner or later, something’s got to break.



Catch Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter and Sam Elliott in all episodes of Landman only on Paramount+!