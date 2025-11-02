In North Dakota, two seemingly separate scandals are now telling one unified story.

One involves a celebrity venture capitalist and a $45 million state-directed investment vehicle tied to a federal small-business fund. The other centers on a $740,000 filmmaking initiative, born from a legislative footnote and quietly delivered to a favored producer who launched his nonprofit only after the grant was secured.

Different industries. Different headlines.

Same operating system.

This isn’t about film or tech or entrepreneurship.

It’s about a governance pattern quietly reshaping North Dakota’s economic landscape — a blueprint where the state doesn’t back innovators; it selects beneficiaries, constructs a narrative around them, and retrofits transparency requirements only after the deal is done.

This is the new model: curated capitalism with government as the venture capitalist, political proximity as the pitch deck, and compliance as a ceremonial dress rehearsal.

And North Dakota has now run the same play twice — on two very different stages — with nearly identical choreography.

The Two Case Studies

The Wonder Fund: Celebrity First, Questions Later

In 2023, North Dakota launched the “Wonder Fund” — a $45 million venture investment program managed by Kevin O’Leary’s firm. It sounded bold. Investors loved it. National press covered it. LinkedIn cheered.

But behind the optics, a key detail emerged:

The state pitched O’Leary — not the other way around.

Commerce officials flew to Miami to recruit him.

There was no competitive process for fund managers.

No RFP. No public evaluation matrix.

This was selection first, justification second.

And when a lawsuit later alleged that O’Leary-managed funds backed a company under fraud scrutiny — HerdDogg — questions emerged about diligence, oversight, and transparency.

O’Leary denies wrongdoing. The fund insists it followed all rules. This isn’t a guilt-or-innocence analysis.

It’s a pattern analysis.

The Film Grant: A Quiet Footnote and a Quiet Winner

Around the same time, the North Dakota Commerce Department awarded:

$600,000 film grant

Plus ~$140,000 via marketing channels

To one producer, hand-selected through a legislative footnote naming his company directly. The bidding window? Six business days.

The requirements? Thin enough to shock industry veterans.

The nonprofit used to receive the funds? Formed only after the award.

The recipient’s employment at a private university? Part-time.

The formal process? An afterthought.

Filmmakers across the state, blindsided, asked how a grant intended to build an industry could be engineered in a way that kept the industry in the dark.

When they pushed for transparency, they got a refrain familiar to anyone watching public-private partnerships in 2025:

“This is business as usual.”

NGOs, state-funded employees and nonprofits echo the Shark Tank brand and state’s partnership with O’Leary using public resources to have “fun” and play “Shark Tank”, a trademarked name owned by Sony Pictures Television.

When It Happens Once, It’s a Controversy. When It Happens Twice, It’s a System.

The O’Leary deal and the film grant are not accidents. They are iterations of the same economic philosophy:

This isn’t free-market capitalism.

This isn’t socialism either.

It is state-enabled deal-making with economic outcomes downstream of political relationships.

It is central planning without the central plan — the aesthetic of a market with the mechanics of patronage.

If you can’t make money after 36 months, it was a hobby, not a business. Time to take this idea back behind the barn...or the out house and shoot it! #SharkTank #EZPEEZ - Social Media Post and Quote from O’Leary

The Compliance Playbook: Innovation Theatre

Both cases share the same bureaucratic DNA:

Back-channel selection before public announcement

Compressed application windows

Criteria aligned to a pre-known recipient

After-the-fact paperwork

Minimal accountability or independent scoring

Agency defense instead of introspection when questioned

This isn’t corruption in the traditional sense — envelopes, favors, smoky back rooms. It is the modern, sanitized version: procurement theatre.

Look busy.

Publish guidelines.

Run a six-day window instead of a six-week one.

Tell the press it was competitive.

Tell critics it followed “all applicable protocols.”

And above all else:

Maintain the appearance of innovation and growth.

Even when the structure resembles a showroom more than a marketplace.

Why This Matters Beyond ND

North Dakota is not alone.

Across America, state governments are trying to behave like venture capital funds — but without the discipline, risk exposure, or failure tolerance that markets demand.

This trend is fueled by:

Federal programs pushing state investment mandates

ESG-styled development incentives

Innovation branding and “Silicon Prairie/Silicon Plains” rhetoric

Economic pressure on rural states to “do something big”

The allure of celebrity validators and political legacy building

In this climate, the process becomes the product.

The announcement becomes the achievement.

The story becomes the metric.

The scoreboard goes missing.

Meanwhile, actual entrepreneurs — the ones who build without insiders, who market test without PR budgets, who compete rather than curry favor — are increasingly spectators in an economy that claims to champion them.

The Real Cost

This isn’t a film scandal.

It isn’t a celebrity-VC controversy.

It is a policy model problem — and the price is paid in:

Eroded trust in government stewardship

Undermined market fairness

Wasted taxpayer opportunity

Talent flight from state ecosystems

A cynicism that drives innovators elsewhere

When people believe the real pitch deck is a private relationship, not a public competition, they stop investing their energy in the place they live.

Dreams migrate.

Capital follows.

Communities hollow from the inside out.

A Better Way Forward

The answer is not to kill film incentives or venture programs.

It is to restore the market to the center of them.

North Dakota can lead — by installing a clear operating framework:

✅ Competitive, open application windows

✅ Public scoring and transparent criteria

✅ Milestones before money

✅ Performance-based disbursement

✅ No named-recipient legislation

✅ Third-party audit at award and completion

✅ Skin-in-the-game requirements

✅ Public dashboards for results

In short:

Entrepreneurs should chase excellence, not appointments.

Capital should chase returns, not headlines.

And government should referee the field — not pick the teams.

Final Thoughts

North Dakota doesn’t lack entrepreneurs, filmmakers, technologists, or innovators. It lacks the confidence to trust them. It lacks leadership who is not addicted to control.

The state has enormous potential — not because of who it picks, but because of who lives there, works there, builds there, and stays there.

The promise of a free-market state is simple:

Anyone should be able to compete — and the best ideas should win.

That requires sunlight, rules, and principles before politics.

Until then, the economy won’t look like a startup ecosystem.

It will look like a casting call — where the roles are filled before the script ever hits the table.

Doing business in North Dakota is easy these days. Ask yourself a simple question:

Do you have the state ruthlessly working on your behalf — eliminating the competition and funding your core operations?

If you even have to think about it, you don’t.

Because the truth is this:

Doing business in North Dakota right now isn’t entrepreneurship.

It’s orchestrated.

It’s scripted.

And if you’re not already in the script — you’re not in the movie.

And despite all the slogans and Shark Tank theatrics, doing business in North Dakota today is anything but wonderful.

The NDDF selected the nationally acclaimed generalist venture capital investment platform, O’Leary Ventures (OLV) as a partner to manage a $45 million direct investment program aimed at bolstering economic growth throughout the state. The program coined as Wonder Fund North Dakota will position the state as a powerhouse for small businesses by providing early-stage investment opportunities for financial and operational growth through the expertise and management at OLV. Funds from the program will be used by OLV to invest in early-stage businesses headquartered in North Dakota with less than 500 employees. Wonder Fund North Dakota will consider companies based outside the state if their product and service have a material impact on North Dakota. OLV was selected to manage the direct investment program through a competitive request for proposal process in 2022. Funds for Wonder Fund North Dakota were provided through the U.S. Department of Treasury State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). An approximate total of $58.6 million of SSBCI funds were allocated to the State of North Dakota for two equity and venture programs, the Angel Match Program and Wonder Fund North Dakota. Both programs are direct investment programs that will provide equity support directly to small businesses and startups by co-investing alongside private investors.

