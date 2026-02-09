There was no streaker at the Super Bowl.

That sentence alone is enough to trigger editors, producers, and social-media managers across corporate media. And that reaction is precisely the problem.

What actually happened was simple and plainly observable: a shirtless man ran onto a football field. That’s it. No nudity. No “streaking.” No exposure. No breach of the English language’s most basic definitions.

Yet headlines across the media ecosystem rushed to declare a “streaker incident.” Not because it was accurate — but because “streaker” is clickable, viral, and emotionally charged. It injects spectacle where none exists. It turns a minor security lapse into a cultural event.

This is not journalism. It is marketing.

And this is one of the central reasons citizens are becoming less informed, not more, despite having unprecedented access to information. When language is exaggerated, distorted, or deliberately misused to manufacture drama, the public is no longer being informed — they are being managed.

Over time, this practice erodes trust. People stop believing headlines. They stop believing outlets. Eventually, they stop believing the institution altogether. What the media labels as “misinformation fatigue” is, in reality, credibility collapse — self-inflicted and earned.

When news organizations repeatedly prioritize virality over accuracy, they teach audiences an important lesson: facts are optional, narratives are for sale. That is why “Fake News” didn’t begin as a partisan insult — it emerged organically from lived experience. Citizens noticed the disconnect between what they saw with their own eyes and what they were told to believe.

A shirtless man became a “streaker.”

A minor disruption became a spectacle.

And precision was sacrificed for clicks.

That isn’t a failure of literacy by the public.

It is a failure of discipline by the press.

And until the media relearns the difference between reporting events and manufacturing attention, public trust will continue to decay — not because citizens are uninformed, but because they are paying attention.

What a “Streaker” Actually Is (By Definition)

Words matter. Or at least they used to.

A streaker, by definition, is a person who runs naked through a public place, typically as a prank or protest. The defining element is nudity — not speed, not disruption, not trespass.

Remove nudity, and the word collapses.

A shirtless man is not streaking any more than a runner in a tank top is “half-nude.” If partial clothing qualifies as streaking, then every beach, marathon, and summer festival becomes a streaker convention.

The media knows this. Editors know this. Copy desks know this.

They ignore it anyway. Hype and entertainment now override precise language, turning news into a performance rather than a record of facts.

Why the Media Chose Hype Over Accuracy

This wasn’t confusion. It was a deliberate framing choice.

Calling the man a “streaker” accomplished several things instantly:

It inflated the drama of an otherwise forgettable moment

It activated cultural memory of past, genuinely nude streaking incidents

It justified wall-to-wall coverage of a non-story

It protected institutional narratives by framing the incident as spectacle rather than a security failure

Most importantly, it generated engagement — clicks, shares, reactions, and video loops.

That is not accidental. It is the business model.

Media as the State’s Marketing Arm

This is where the issue goes beyond one misused word.

Modern corporate media increasingly functions as a communications wing of institutional power — smoothing edges, amplifying spectacle, and redirecting attention away from accountability.

Ask the uncomfortable questions, and coverage shrinks.

Create a viral distraction, and coverage explodes.

In this case, the hype achieved a subtle but important deflection:

Attention moved away from stadium security protocols

Away from event management failures

Away from why cameras were avoided and footage suppressed

And toward a safe, unserious narrative: “Crazy streaker moment!”

The language did the work. No investigation required.

The Cost of Abandoning Precision

When media outlets abandon precise language, they don’t just exaggerate — they train the public to stop trusting words altogether.

If “streaker” no longer means naked, then words no longer constrain reality. They become tools, not descriptors. At that point, journalism ceases to be a record of events and becomes narrative engineering.

And once accuracy becomes optional, power decides the framing.

This Wasn’t a Mistake. It Was a Choice.

Calling a shirtless man a streaker wasn’t sloppy.

It wasn’t rushed.

It wasn’t an oversight.

It was hype by design.

And when the media repeatedly chooses hype over definition, clicks over clarity, and spectacle over truth, it forfeits the last thing it claims to protect: credibility.

The story here was never about a streaker.

The story is about how easily language is bent — and how willingly the media bends it — when attention, authority, and institutional comfort are on the line.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

